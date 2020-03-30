Watch: Mariah Carey performs stripped-back version of Always Be My Baby

Mariah Carey performed a stripped-back version of Always Be My Baby for iHeart Living Room Concert For America.

The performance sees Mariah singing in her home and she’s joined by her backing singers and keyboard player via video calls. Watch the performance below:

With most of the world in lockdown thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, artists are turning to social media to share live performances and keep in contact with their fans. Mariah’s performance was part of the iHeart Living Room Concert For America, which aired on FOX in the US last night.

It’s the second time Mariah has taken part in a live performance on social media recently, following her contribution to the viral all-star He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.

Mariah has also been keeping fans entertained with her Tik Tok antics, which have included her washing her hands with her twins, timing it to her hit single Fantasy.