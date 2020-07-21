Watch: Lakeview release music video for She Drove Me to the Bar

Lakeview have released their music video for current single She Drove Me to the Bar.

The video is a tribute to Music City and sees the duo – Jesse Denaro and Luke Heal – giving back to the local community that has welcomed them since they moved to Nashville from Pittsburgh. Watch the video below:

Music City has had a tumultuous year with a deadly tornado and now the pandemic to contend with.

She Drove Me to the Bar was directed by Tyler Conrad. The clip aims to bring awareness to these struggles by featuring interviews with two Nashville bar owners – Andrew Cook of East Nashville’s The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club and Kyle McPhee of Tin Roof 2 – as they talk about the realities of the past few months for them and their staff, while highlighting stories of hope and resilience along the way.

“We’ve seen firsthand the massive impact the tornado and the pandemic have had on Nashville, and we wanted to do something to help,” Denaro explains to The Tennessean. “Luke and I, along with our amazing team came up with the idea. We thought this would be a perfect time – and a perfect song – to use to highlight how important local Nashville bars are to this community.”

“Nashville opened their arms to us,” Healy continues. “We want to do whatever we can with the small platform we have created to shed some light on how integral these establishments are to Nashville and their surrounding communities.”

She Drove Me to the Bar was written by Denaro and Healy with Dave Thomson and co-produced by the duo with Jonathan Roach, the track gives listeners a backseat view of a breakup, as it follows one man’s attempt at putting his heartbreak in the rearview by heading to a local dive.

The song is the following up to releases Rain Down, Eyes Closed and Poor Me.