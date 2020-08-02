Watch: Justin Jesso releases If You’re Meant to Come Back video

Justin Jesso has released the music video for his new track If You’re Meant to Come Back.

The song is a warm and intimate take on placing your trust in the guiding hand of fate. It’s had over 3 million streams so far and you can watch the video below:

The video follows a single red balloon as it drifts around the world during lockdown. It travels from Berlin to Milan to Justin’s home of Chicago.

“I always want to put out content that hits people emotionally,” says Justin. “This song is about trusting the universe and knowing that if that lover you have lost or that friend you can’t see, if it is meant to be, then they will come back to you. All the love in this world that is meant to come back to you, it will.”

“Covid hit, making shooting a traditional video pretty much impossible,” he adds. “I wanted to show the world as it was in the time of Corona, and since I couldn’t travel myself, I sent a little red balloon instead. I find the Chicago footage, shot by Eddie Rogriguez, particularly beautiful.”

As well as his solo music, Justin is an in-demand collaborator and songwriter. He’s worked with the likes of Ricky Martin, Backstreet Boys, Madcon, Armin Van Buuren, AJ Mitchell, Nina Nesbitt, Seeb and Alle Farben.