Music News

Watch: Hare Squead debut video for Like I’m Barack featuring Peter Xan

Hare Squead
Hare Squead
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Britney Spears to mark 20th anniversary of Oops!... I Did It Again with picture disc vinyl release in August
Next Article
Nicklas Sahl debuts new track In the Window Frame

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you