Watch: Flynn premieres the music video for One of Us

Flynn has released the music video for his new track One of Us.

The video was shot in various locations in Dublin ranging from the striking Poolbeg Lighthouse to more rootsy parts of the city. It finds Flynn reconnecting with some old friends and you can watch it below:

One of Us is produced by Toby Scott with additional production from Blair MacKichan.

Flynn commented, “I moved away from home to find myself, but in doing so, I kind of lost myself for a while. Eventually, I realised the value of being around friends and family, and that being back at home was what I needed to reset my peace of mind and get me back on track. Now I look forward to travelling, but I’m not running away from home or myself. I feel good about following my dreams and I’m lucky to have my friends and family supporting me from home.”

Flynn hails from the small Irish town of Mullingar and he moved to Bristol to study music and struggled to make ends meet. His independently released tracks Peace of Mind, Red Light and My Gold picked up attnetion and he collaborated with Lost Frequencies on the hit Recognise.