Watch: Carlie Hanson debuts video for new song Daze Inn

Rising pop star Carlie Hanson, who counts Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato among her famous fans, has released new single Daze Inn.

The track is out to stream and download now, and Carlie has dropped the official music video for it today. Watch it below:

“Daze Inn was inspired by a spontaneous few days I spent holed up with my former lover, just escaping reality for a weekend,” said Hanson. “It’s filled with euphoria and nostalgia and everything we did together in our little hideaway.”

The accompanying video is directed by Serena Reynolds. It brings the track to life by exploring the concept of trying to spend some down time together during a new relationship.

Carlie has been named as a VEVO DSCVR artist and she released her debut EP Junk in June 2019. In November she released the single Side Effects, which picked up more than 8.6 million global streams.

2019 also saw Carlie complete her debut UK and European tour opening for YUNGBLUD.