Watch: Aquilo release live video for single Sober

Aquilo – Tom Higham and Ben Fletcher – have released a live version of their single Sober, the title track from their upcoming EP.

The video was filmed in The Pool Recording Studios in London before the country went into lockdown. Watch the video below:

Sober is a song that examines a romance that’s plunged into doubt. They cleverly use the odd sensation of sobering up as a metaphor for discovering that a relationship isn’t quite what you thought it was. It introduced the short tale of a break-up, a theme that Aquilo will share throughout their forthcoming EP.

Aquilo first came to attention with their independently released debut EP in 2014. They have already exceeded 250 million streams of songs such as Silhouette, Sorry and Thin.

Aquilo’s Sober EP will be released in July via AWAL and they are set to embark upon their recently rescheduled European tour. The dates are:

September

14th – London, Lafayette

21st – Berlin, Frannz Club

22nd – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet

23rd – Paris, Hasard Ludique