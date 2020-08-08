Watch: Amy Allen releases video for new track Difficult

Amy Allen has released the music video for her new track Difficult.

Co-written and co-produced by Amy, Jon Bellion, Monsters & Strangerz and Ethan Gruska, the track pairs glassy guitar with emotional vocal delivery. Watch the video:

Amy said, “As a woman, I’m often referred to as difficult. Difficult for advocating for myself. Difficult for wearing my ambition on my sleeve. Difficult for prioritising my dreams. Every woman I know has had this term weaponized against her. I wrote Difficult after I realised this word which I used to take as an insult, is actually something I own. I’m proud to be difficult and want to reclaim the word.”

Female directing duo Similar But Different (Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler) bring the song to life with the desert-shot visual. Grainy security cam footage and creepy roadside motels channel Seventies film noir meets modern day sci-fi as our heroine confronts… herself.

Amy has also been making her mark with her songwriting working with the likes of Halsey, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith and Harry Styles.

Reclaiming her passion for performing in 2020, she introduces her sound as an artist on her upcoming full-length debut for Warner Records.