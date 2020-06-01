Wallows cover The Beatles classic With A Little Help From My Friends

Wallows have taken on The Beatles with the release of their cover of the fab four’s classic With a Little Help From My Friends.

The band’s drummer Cole Preston lends his vocals to the track, mirroring how Ringo sang on the Beatles version. Watch the music video below:

The video features candid, pre-quarantine memories of the band in the studio, on tour, at video shoots and more.

Wallows will be donating the proceeds from the cover of With a Little Help From My Friends to Feeding America to help feed those in need and support the growing food issue in the US, which has been heightened due to COVID-19. For more information and to donate directly, please visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/.

Wallows latest single OK is available digitally everywhere now.