Vote: Which is your favourite Louise solo single?

Starting her solo music career back in 1995, after leaving successful girl group Eternal, Louise went on to achieve a massive 12 Top 20 UK hits before taking a break from music in 2003.

Many fans thought that was the end of Louise the popstar but last year, she burst back on to the music scene with the brilliantly sexy Stretch, before drip feeding us tasty morsels from her near imminent album Heavy Love.

With just a week to go until we can enjoy her brand new album, EF want to know which of her solo singles is your favourite?

Choose your favourite Louise song and don’t forget to share this page with your friends so they can vote too!

Which is your favourite Louise solo single? Light Of My Life In Walked Love Naked Undivided Love One Kiss From Heaven Arms Around The World Let's Go Round Again All That Matters 2 Faced Beautiful Inside Stuck In The Middle With You Pandora's Kiss Stretch Lead Me On

Louise’s album Heavy Love is released on 17th January 2020.