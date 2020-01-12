Tones and I releases the lyric video for new single Never Seen the Rain

Tones and I is following up her huge hit Dance Monkey with new song Never Seen the Rain.
The Australian singer-songwriter, who has scored the longest-running number 1 from a female artist in UK chart history with 11 weeks at the top, has released the lyric video for the song. Watch it below:
The lyric video arrives following Tones and I’s announcement that she will be holding a star-studded concert on January 28th at Melbourne’s 170 Russell to benefit those impacted by Australia’s widespread bushfires. The event sold out in two minutes and raised over $50,000.
Dance Monkey has had more than 1.5 billion global streams and hit number one in 20 countries.
Next month will see Tones And I embark on her debut UK and Ireland tour. You can see her at the following dates:
February
28th – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (SELLING FAST)
29th – London, Electric Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
March
1st – Manchester, O2 Ritz (SOLD OUT)
3rd – Dublin, Vicar Street (SOLD OUT)
4th – Glasgow, SWG3, TV Studio (FINAL TICKETS)