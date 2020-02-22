Tones and I debuts alternate version of Never Seen the Rain

Tones and I have shared an alternate version of new single Never Seen the Rain.

Available on all streaming platforms now, the expanded version sees Tones and I joined by a choir and a three-piece band. Watch a live performance video below:

Never Seen The Rain is the latest single from Tones And I’s debut EP, The Kids Are Coming. It follows the global smash Dance Monkey, which has now surpassed 2 billion streams globally and topped the charts in more than 30 countries around the world.

Dance Monkey has become the most Shazamed song of all-time and is the longest running #1 ever on the daily global Spotify chart. The song is currently at #5 this week on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Having recently been announced for the Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Osheaga, Tones And I recently kicked off her first-ever North American tour.

You can see Tones and I at the following date:

22nd February – Canton Hall – Dallas, Texas (SOLD OUT)

28th February – O2 Forum Kentish Town – London, UK (SOLD OUT)

29th February – Electric Ballroom – London, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

1st March – O2 Ritz – Manchester, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

3rd March – Vicar Street – Dublin, Ireland (SOLD OUT)

4th March – SWG3 TV Studio – Glasgow, United Kingdom (FINAL TICKETS)

7th March – Het Depot – Leuven, Belgium (SOLD OUT)

8th March – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany (SOLD OUT)

9th March – Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands (SOLD OUT)

11th March – Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, Germany (SOLD OUT)

12th March – Fabrik – Hamburg, Germany (SOLD OUT)

13th March – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark (FINAL TICKETS)

14th March – Munchenbryggeriet – Stockholm, Sweden (SELLING FAST)

16th March – Rockefeller – Oslo, Norway (FINAL TICKETS)

20th March – Komplex 457 – Zurich, Switzerland (SELLING FAST)

21st March – Backstage – Munich, Germany (SOLD OUT)

23rd March – Klub Studio – Krakow, Poland (SELLING FAST)

24th March – Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic (FINAL TICKETS)

26th March – Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer – Vienna, Austria (FINAL TICKETS)

28th March – Le Trianon – Paris, France (FINAL TICKETS)

11th April – Pabst Theatre – Milwaukee, Wisconsin (SOLD OUT)

12th April – First Ave – Minneapolis, Minnesota (SOLD OUT)

14th April – Bowery Ballroom – New York, New York (SOLD OUT)

15th April – Theatre of Living Arts- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SOLD OUT)

16th April – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)

18th April – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, Ontario (ROOM UPGRADED)

5th June – Governors Ball – Randall’s Island, New York

12th June – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, Tennessee

20th June – Hurricane Festival – Scheessel, Germany

21st June – Southside Festival – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

24th June – Teatro Romano – Verano, Italy

3-5 July – Down The Rabbit Hole 2020 – Slijk-Ewjik, Netherlands

5th July – Main Square Festival – Arras, France

9th July – Les Deferlantes 2020 – Argeles-Sur-Mer, France

10th July – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

11th July – Pause Guitare festival – Albi, France

13th July – Musilac – Aix Lex Bains, France

15th-18th July – Gurtenfestival – Wabern Bei Bern, Switzerland

15th-18th July – Colors of Ostrava 2020 – Ostrava, Czech Republic

17th-19th July – Ilosaarirock – Joensuu, Finland

2nd August – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, Canada