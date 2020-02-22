Tones and I debuts alternate version of Never Seen the Rain

Tones and I have shared an alternate version of new single Never Seen the Rain.
Available on all streaming platforms now, the expanded version sees Tones and I joined by a choir and a three-piece band. Watch a live performance video below:
Never Seen The Rain is the latest single from Tones And I’s debut EP, The Kids Are Coming. It follows the global smash Dance Monkey, which has now surpassed 2 billion streams globally and topped the charts in more than 30 countries around the world.
Dance Monkey has become the most Shazamed song of all-time and is the longest running #1 ever on the daily global Spotify chart. The song is currently at #5 this week on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
Having recently been announced for the Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Osheaga, Tones And I recently kicked off her first-ever North American tour.
You can see Tones and I at the following date:
22nd February – Canton Hall – Dallas, Texas (SOLD OUT)
28th February – O2 Forum Kentish Town – London, UK (SOLD OUT)
29th February – Electric Ballroom – London, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)
1st March – O2 Ritz – Manchester, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)
3rd March – Vicar Street – Dublin, Ireland (SOLD OUT)
4th March – SWG3 TV Studio – Glasgow, United Kingdom (FINAL TICKETS)
7th March – Het Depot – Leuven, Belgium (SOLD OUT)
8th March – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany (SOLD OUT)
9th March – Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands (SOLD OUT)
11th March – Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, Germany (SOLD OUT)
12th March – Fabrik – Hamburg, Germany (SOLD OUT)
13th March – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark (FINAL TICKETS)
14th March – Munchenbryggeriet – Stockholm, Sweden (SELLING FAST)
16th March – Rockefeller – Oslo, Norway (FINAL TICKETS)
20th March – Komplex 457 – Zurich, Switzerland (SELLING FAST)
21st March – Backstage – Munich, Germany (SOLD OUT)
23rd March – Klub Studio – Krakow, Poland (SELLING FAST)
24th March – Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic (FINAL TICKETS)
26th March – Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer – Vienna, Austria (FINAL TICKETS)
28th March – Le Trianon – Paris, France (FINAL TICKETS)
11th April – Pabst Theatre – Milwaukee, Wisconsin (SOLD OUT)
12th April – First Ave – Minneapolis, Minnesota (SOLD OUT)
14th April – Bowery Ballroom – New York, New York (SOLD OUT)
15th April – Theatre of Living Arts- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SOLD OUT)
16th April – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)
18th April – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, Ontario (ROOM UPGRADED)
5th June – Governors Ball – Randall’s Island, New York
12th June – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, Tennessee
20th June – Hurricane Festival – Scheessel, Germany
21st June – Southside Festival – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
24th June – Teatro Romano – Verano, Italy
3-5 July – Down The Rabbit Hole 2020 – Slijk-Ewjik, Netherlands
5th July – Main Square Festival – Arras, France
9th July – Les Deferlantes 2020 – Argeles-Sur-Mer, France
10th July – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain
11th July – Pause Guitare festival – Albi, France
13th July – Musilac – Aix Lex Bains, France
15th-18th July – Gurtenfestival – Wabern Bei Bern, Switzerland
15th-18th July – Colors of Ostrava 2020 – Ostrava, Czech Republic
17th-19th July – Ilosaarirock – Joensuu, Finland
2nd August – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, Canada