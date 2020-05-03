Todrick Hall unleashes new EP Quarantine Queen

Todrick Hall has released surprise EP Quarantine Queen, bringing a little joy during this global pandemic.

Pulled together in just over a week, Quarantine Queen features lead track Mask, Gloves, Soaps, Scrubs. Watch the video below:

Todrick commented, “Surprise! Soooo…exactly a week ago I decided to write and create an entire album to hopefully lift your spirits during this quarantine! Nina Simone once said, ‘It’s an artist’s duty to reflect the times in which we live.’ I hope this inspires you to stay healthy, stay creative, stay safe and stay home while continuing to stay fabulous!”

The video for Mask, Gloves, Soaps, Scrubs includes Nicole Scherzinger, Little Mix, members of the Netflix docuseries Cheer, dancers AJ and Curtis Pritchard, Amber Gill of Love Island fame, Amber Riley and British drag queen star Baga Chipz.

Todrick first came to fame on American Idol and he has since showcased his skills as a singer, rapper, director, choreography and social media personality.

He recently completed a season as a dance captain on BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer and regularly appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Quarantine Queen track list is:

1. Mas(k)ot featuring Jerry Harris

2. Werk Out

3. Rent

4. TikTok

5. Meow featuring Rhea Litre

6. Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs