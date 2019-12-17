Tickets on sale now for Cambridge Folk Festival 2020

Tickets for Cambridge Folk Festival 2020 are on sale now.

The Festival takes place 30 July – 2 August 2020 in the picturesque grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge.

Eddie Barcan, who previously programmed 23 consecutive sell-outs, returns as guest artistic director for 2020.

“For me, Cambridge is about the sheer variety and quality of the music, the new discoveries as well as the stars,” Eddie Barcan said. “The entire weekend is a unique experience and you need to be there all four days to really appreciate it. I can’t wait to share what I’m working on for 2020.”

Cambridge Folk Festival is celebrating 56 years since the inaugural event when a young Paul Simon was given a spot at the foot of the bill. Since then the festival has seen the likes of Joan Baez, James Taylor, Van Morrison, Emmylou Harris, Richard Thompson, Patti Smith, Nick Cave, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Steve Earle, Gillian Welch, Jimmy Cliff, Mavis Staples, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Lucinda Williams, First Aid Kit, Christy Moore, Baaba Maal, Joe Strummer, Billy Bragg, , Amadou & Mariam, The Chieftains, Judy Collins, Sinead O’Connor and The Proclaimers performing.

The festival also includes other activities, from workshops and discussions to well-being and children’s entertainment, for an all-round, unique weekend experience.

“I’m very happy to see the Cambridge Folk Festival return for its 56th edition,” said Antoinette Jackson, chief executive of Cambridge City Council which delivers the Festival. “Year after year, the Festival welcomes music lovers to the grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall to hear top artists from around the world. It’s a testament to what a vibrant place Cambridge is that it hosts one of the most prestigious and longest-running folk festivals in the UK.”

Get your tickets from https://www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival/tickets.