The Trials of Cato to kick off UK tour in February

Folk pioneers The Trials of Cato are heading out on tour starting in February 2020.
The band had a remarkable 2019 which saw them transform from buskers into BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners. Last year they toured their award-winning debut album Hide and Hair in the UK, North America and Europe.
On their upcoming tour, the band will play venues across the UK and debut new material from their upcoming second studio album.
The Trials of Cato formed in Beirut, Lebanon, but within a year of returning to the UK had gained the attention of the likes of Cerys Matthews (BBC 6 Music) and Mark Radcliffe (BBC Radio 2).
In early 2019 they won Best Emerging Artist at the inaugural Wales Folk Awards and within six months they were double BBC Radio 2 Folk Award nominees.
Their debut Hide and Hair was voted Best Album by BBC Radio 2 listeners at the 2019 Folk Awards, gains frequent national airplay and has cemented their reputation as one of the most exciting acts on the UK folk scene.
The full list of dates for the tour is:
15/02/2020 – East Riding Theatre – Beverley, East Yorkshire
27/02/2020 – The Barn in Baston – Baston, Lincs
28/02/2020 – Settle Victoria Hall – Settle, North Yorks
29/02/2020 – Biddulph Town Hall – Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire
01/03/2020 – The Lexington – London
04/03/2020 – The Forge at The Anvil – Basingstoke
05/03/2020 – The Castle Hotel – Manchester
06/03/2020 – Roots Music Club – Doncaster
07/03/2020 – Wadsworth Community Centre – Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire
11/03/2020 – Huntingdon Hall – Worcester, Worcestershire
12/03/2020 – Telfords Warehouse – Chester
13/03/2020 – Hyde Park Book Club – Leeds
14/03/2020 – Holywell Music Room – Oxford
15/03/2020 – Henry Tudor House – Shrewsbury, Shropshire
16/03/2020 – Forest Folk – North Boarhunt, Wickham, Hampshire
19/03/2020 – Kitchen Garden Cafe – Hampshire
20/03/2020 – The Greystones – Sheffield, South Yorks
21/03/2020 – The Gate – Cardiff
22/03/2020 – Kingskerswell Parish Church – Newton Abbot, Devon
24/03/2020 – Dartford Folk Club – Dartford, Kent
27/03/2020 – The Stables – Stage 2 – Milton Keynes, Bucks
28/03/2020 – Hush Live Music – Folkestone
31/03/2020 – Junction 2 – Cambridge
01/04/2020 – Aberystwyth Arts Centre – Aberystwyth, North Wales
02/04/2020 – The Louisiana – Bristol
03/04/2020 – Calstock Arts – Calstock, Cornwall
Get tickets for the shows from http://www.thetrialsofcato.com.