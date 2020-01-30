The Trials of Cato to kick off UK tour in February

Folk pioneers The Trials of Cato are heading out on tour starting in February 2020.

The band had a remarkable 2019 which saw them transform from buskers into BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners. Last year they toured their award-winning debut album Hide and Hair in the UK, North America and Europe.

On their upcoming tour, the band will play venues across the UK and debut new material from their upcoming second studio album.

The Trials of Cato formed in Beirut, Lebanon, but within a year of returning to the UK had gained the attention of the likes of Cerys Matthews (BBC 6 Music) and Mark Radcliffe (BBC Radio 2).

In early 2019 they won Best Emerging Artist at the inaugural Wales Folk Awards and within six months they were double BBC Radio 2 Folk Award nominees.

Their debut Hide and Hair was voted Best Album by BBC Radio 2 listeners at the 2019 Folk Awards, gains frequent national airplay and has cemented their reputation as one of the most exciting acts on the UK folk scene.

The full list of dates for the tour is:

15/02/2020 – East Riding Theatre – Beverley, East Yorkshire

27/02/2020 – The Barn in Baston – Baston, Lincs

28/02/2020 – Settle Victoria Hall – Settle, North Yorks

29/02/2020 – Biddulph Town Hall – Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

01/03/2020 – The Lexington – London

04/03/2020 – The Forge at The Anvil – Basingstoke

05/03/2020 – The Castle Hotel – Manchester

06/03/2020 – Roots Music Club – Doncaster

07/03/2020 – Wadsworth Community Centre – Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

11/03/2020 – Huntingdon Hall – Worcester, Worcestershire

12/03/2020 – Telfords Warehouse – Chester

13/03/2020 – Hyde Park Book Club – Leeds

14/03/2020 – Holywell Music Room – Oxford

15/03/2020 – Henry Tudor House – Shrewsbury, Shropshire

16/03/2020 – Forest Folk – North Boarhunt, Wickham, Hampshire

19/03/2020 – Kitchen Garden Cafe – Hampshire

20/03/2020 – The Greystones – Sheffield, South Yorks

21/03/2020 – The Gate – Cardiff

22/03/2020 – Kingskerswell Parish Church – Newton Abbot, Devon

24/03/2020 – Dartford Folk Club – Dartford, Kent

27/03/2020 – The Stables – Stage 2 – Milton Keynes, Bucks

28/03/2020 – Hush Live Music – Folkestone

31/03/2020 – Junction 2 – Cambridge

01/04/2020 – Aberystwyth Arts Centre – Aberystwyth, North Wales

02/04/2020 – The Louisiana – Bristol

03/04/2020 – Calstock Arts – Calstock, Cornwall

Get tickets for the shows from http://www.thetrialsofcato.com.