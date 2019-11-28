The Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour and new music on Heart Breakfast

The Pussycat Dolls sat down for a world exclusive interview with Heart this morning to announce their reunion.

Five of the group’s original six members – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar – have reunited and the group will be embarking on a UK and Ireland arena tour, their first in 10 years, starting in April 2020. Melody Thornton will not be taking part in the reunion.

Teasing the tour Nicole said, “So right now we’re focussed on the tour which is April. Tickets are on sale December 1st. So we’re focussed on the tour right now and you know, stretching. But we’re excited we are working on new music and a lot of new surprises for the show. If anybody’s ever seen us you know we put on a great show but this is, we’re about to bring it 20-20.”

Discussing why they’ve decided to reunite now, Ashley commented, “I think it’s just the timing. Like she said, the stars aligned, you know there’s been unfinished business, it’s been 10 years since we’ve all gotten back together and we just all were ready to do it.”

