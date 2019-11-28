The Pussycat Dolls: all of the girl group’s hits ranked as they reunite

The Pussycat Dolls have announced that they are back together and will be heading out on a UK and Ireland arena tour in April.

Five of the group’s original six members – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar – are also recording new music, which should be arriving in 2020. Melody Thornton will not be part of the reunion but the group has insisted that she can join if she wants to in the future.

With the news of the reunion breaking today, we’ve taken a look back at the group’s hits and ranked them all. Find out which song has come out on top…

12. Bottle Pop (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Bottle Pop was never officially released in the UK but we’re including it here as a music video was made. Taken from Doll Domination, the song was a robotic-sounding club track that once again featured Snoop Dogg. The heavy production took away the essence of the group and was a disservice to Nicole’s usually stellar vocals.

11. Whatcha Think About That (feat. Missy Elliott)

The second track released from Doll Domination, Whatcha Think About That enlisted the help of Missy Elliott. It landed at number 9 in the charts giving the group another Top 10. It’s a fun song but not the one you’d jump straight to if you fancied listening to the group’s hits.

10. Wait a Minute (feat. Timbaland)

The final single from PCD, Wait a Minute featuring Timbaland wasn’t a hit. By the time it came out, the album had sold over 1 million copies in the UK. It’s not a bad song, just not one of their best.

9. Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)

Really a Nicole track but branded as The Pussycat Dolls, Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny) was oddly released as A. R. Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls featuring Nicole Scherzinger. It was another Top 3 hit from the band but it’s not one of their most memorable.

8. Hush Hush; Hush Hush

The band’s final single during their initial era, Hush Hush; Hush Hush was remixed from a ballad into a camp club track for its single release. It only reached number 17 in the charts and the band were on the verge of splitting by the time it was released.

7. I Don’t Need a Man

The fifth single from PCD, I Don’t Need a Man often gets overlooked. The uptempo anthem is another female empowerment banger from the group, highlighting that being single and confident is nothing to be ashamed of.

6. Beep (feat. will.i.am)

The punchy Beep featured Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am and it very nearly became the group’s third chart-topping single. The feisty track is a great example of the group at their boldest and it’s no surprise they inspired a generation of women.

5. Stickwitu

The second, and to date final, number one from the group, Stickwitu proved that The Pussycat Dolls were versatile. The gorgeous ballad received the remix treatment with Avant but the original version is still the best.

4. I Hate This Part

Not known for their ballads, I Hate This Part was a change in gear for the group. The third single from Doll Domination, it only managed to reach number 12 but it’s one of the best vocals Nicole ever recorded with the group.

3. Buttons (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Incorporating Eastern rhythms, the seductive Buttons was the first collaboration the group did with rapper Snoop Dogg. The fourth single from debut album PCD, Buttons was a Top 3 hit and it solidified The Pussycat Dolls as one of the biggest girl groups in music at the time.

2. When I Grow Up

The lead single from the group’s second album Doll Domination, When I Grow Up was a complete banger. It peaked at number 3 in the UK and the high energy track is still a fan favourite 11 years after its original release.

1. Don’t Cha (feat. Busta Rhymes)

The debut single from The Pussycat Dolls arrived with a bang in 2015 and saw them achieve their first UK number one. The catchy-as-hell track introduced the then six-piece group and became a female empowerment anthem.

Tickets for The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour go on sale on 1st December 2019.