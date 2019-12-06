The Pussycat Dolls add second show at London’s The O2 for April 2020 tour

The Pussycat Dolls have added a second show at London’s The O2 as part of their 2020 reunion tour following the first London show selling out.

The five-piece – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar – recently announced their reunion and they’ll be hitting the road in 2020 visiting Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and London.

Nicole Scherzinger says, “I love all my girls so much and cannot wait to show you what we’ve got in store for you. It’s been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll”.

Robin Antin, founder of The Pussycat Dolls says, “I created The Pussycat Dolls back in 1994 and never in my wildest dreams would I have thought it would become one of the most iconic girl groups of our time. I’ve been working on making this reunion happen now for years, so I am very excited that the stars have aligned for THE PCD REUNION! It’s with gratitude to our fans and during this amazing time of female empowerment, to be able to announce the launch of our PCD reunion, celebrating ALL GENDERS, & the brilliant success and talent of the girls that helped influence a movement that was long overdue”.

The full dates for the tour are:

05 April 2020 – Dublin, IR 3 Arena

06 April 2020 – Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

08 April 2002 – Birmingham, U.K. Arena, Birmingham

09 April 2020 – Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

11 April 2020 – Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro

12 April 2020 – Newcastle, U.K. Utilita Arena

14 April 2020 – Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena

15 April 2020 – Leeds, U.K. First Direct Arena

17 April 2020 (SOLD OUT) – London, U.K. The O2

19 April 2020 – London, U.K. The O2

Tickets on sale now at at LiveNation.co.uk