The Overtones to release Christmas EP on Friday

The Overtones will release their Christmas EP on Friday 29th November 2019.

The new releases comes as the group prepares to head out on their annual Christmas Party tour in December. The foursome – Darren Everest, Mark Franks, Mike Crawshaw and new member Jay James – have recorded new arrangements of Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), This Christmas and Walking in the Air alongside a version of Earth Wind & Fire’s September.

The EP is available to pre-order now at https://listnin.co/TOChristmas.

The band says, “We’re so thrilled that our Christmas Overtones tour has become such a staple in everyone’s festive diaries and our brand new Christmas EP is the perfect accompaniment. With songs to truly get you in the festive spirit and, as always with us boys, something extra special thrown in for Christmas cheer with our take on the classic Walking In The Air. We hope you love it as much as we do. Merry Christmas”

Speaking about the tour Mike says, “We will be performing classic songs from yesteryear, favourites from our albums and plenty of surprises. Over the last 10 years we’ve learnt a thing or two about throwing a Christmas party! People come to our shows to let their hair down, get their spirits up and dance their hearts out. We want everyone to leave an Overtones concert with a huge smile on their face and a spring in their step. This year will be our best tour yet!”

The dates for the tour are:

2nd Dec – Gateshead Sage

3rd Dec – Birmingham Symphony Hall

4th Dec – Leicester De Montford Hall

5th Dec – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

7th Dec – Liverpool Philharmonic

8th Dec – Salford Lowry

9th Dec – Sheffield City Hall

11th Dec – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

12th Dec – Harrogate Royal Hall

13th Dec – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

16th Dec – Cardiff St David’s Hall

17th Dec – Guildford G Live

18th Dec – London Indigo

Tickets are available now from https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/eMn4X.