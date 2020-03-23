The Boxmasters announce UK and European tour for July and September

The Boxmasters – aka J.D. Andrew and Bud Thornton (actor Billy Bob Thornton) – will head to the UK and Europe in July and September for headline tour dates.

In support of their latest album Speck, released through KeenTone/Thirty Tigers, the tour will give fans chance to see the band playing selections from the record and their back catalogue. Watch a live performance below:

The Boxmasters formed in 2007 and have established themselves as one of the most prolific Americana/Roots-rock bands of the day. The duo met when J.D. was brought in to help Bud record his fourth solo album A Beautiful Door.

Bud shared a song by the English duo Chad & Jeremy with Andrew and Yesterday’s Gone became the first song recorded for the band that would become The Boxmasters.

The full tour dates are:

July

Fri, 10th July 2020 – Norsk Country Treeff Festival – Breim, Norway

Sun, 12th July 2020 – KB – Malmo, Sweden

Tue, 14th July 2020 – Melkweg – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Wed, 15th July 2020 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK

Thu, 16th July 2020 – Tramshed – Cardiff, UK

Sat, 18th July 2020 – Ramblin Man Fair – Maidstone, UK

Mon, 20th July 2020 – Queens Hall – Edinburgh, UK

Tue, 21st July 2020 – Academy – Dublin, Ireland

Wed, 22nd July 2020 – Academy 2 – Manchester, UK

September

Tue, 1st Sep 2020 – Hirsch – Nuremberg, Germany

Wed, 2nd Sep 2020 – Rex – Bensheim, Germany

Thu, 3rd Sep 2020 – Columbia Theater – Berlin, Germany

Fri, 4th Sep 2020 – Fabrik – Hamburg, Germany

Sat, 5th Sep 2020 – Lucerna Music Bar – Prague, Czech Republic

Sun, 6th Sep 2020 – Porgy & Bess – Vienna, Austria

Tue, 8th Sep 2020 – Colos-Saal – Aschaffenburg, Germany

Fri, 11th Sep 2020 – Country Night Gstaad – Gstaad, Switzerland

Sat, 12th Sep 2020 – Country Night Gstaad – Gstaad, Switzerland