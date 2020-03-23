The Boxmasters announce UK and European tour for July and September

The Boxmasters – aka J.D. Andrew and Bud Thornton (actor Billy Bob Thornton) – will head to the UK and Europe in July and September for headline tour dates.
In support of their latest album Speck, released through KeenTone/Thirty Tigers, the tour will give fans chance to see the band playing selections from the record and their back catalogue. Watch a live performance below:
The Boxmasters formed in 2007 and have established themselves as one of the most prolific Americana/Roots-rock bands of the day. The duo met when J.D. was brought in to help Bud record his fourth solo album A Beautiful Door.
Bud shared a song by the English duo Chad & Jeremy with Andrew and Yesterday’s Gone became the first song recorded for the band that would become The Boxmasters.
The full tour dates are:
July
Fri, 10th July 2020 – Norsk Country Treeff Festival – Breim, Norway
Sun, 12th July 2020 – KB – Malmo, Sweden
Tue, 14th July 2020 – Melkweg – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Wed, 15th July 2020 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK
Thu, 16th July 2020 – Tramshed – Cardiff, UK
Sat, 18th July 2020 – Ramblin Man Fair – Maidstone, UK
Mon, 20th July 2020 – Queens Hall – Edinburgh, UK
Tue, 21st July 2020 – Academy – Dublin, Ireland
Wed, 22nd July 2020 – Academy 2 – Manchester, UK
September
Tue, 1st Sep 2020 – Hirsch – Nuremberg, Germany
Wed, 2nd Sep 2020 – Rex – Bensheim, Germany
Thu, 3rd Sep 2020 – Columbia Theater – Berlin, Germany
Fri, 4th Sep 2020 – Fabrik – Hamburg, Germany
Sat, 5th Sep 2020 – Lucerna Music Bar – Prague, Czech Republic
Sun, 6th Sep 2020 – Porgy & Bess – Vienna, Austria
Tue, 8th Sep 2020 – Colos-Saal – Aschaffenburg, Germany
Fri, 11th Sep 2020 – Country Night Gstaad – Gstaad, Switzerland
Sat, 12th Sep 2020 – Country Night Gstaad – Gstaad, Switzerland