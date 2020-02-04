Teamwork collaborate with Loote and John K for Wasted Summer

Los Angeles-based songwriting/production duo teamwork have released new track Wasted Summer.

The pop smash is a collaboration with rising Florida pop-soul star John K and the New York pop duo Loote. Take a listen to the track below:

teamwork (Phil Bentley and Taylor Bird) explore the emotions behind that first great love on Wasted Summer. The song is set in Hollywood, the epicentre for people who are dreaming big.

“It felt super nostalgic to write ‘Wasted Summer,” recalls Emma Lov of Loote. “We wanted to trace the romantic path of a couple that needs nothing but each other. But then coming-of-age complicates their love. Inevitably, growing up often tears young couples apart. But we all think back on that one person, our first great love, with whom everything was so carefree. That memory lasts a lifetime.”

“I’ve always had an admiration for artists and producers like teamwork., who manage to transform those real-life moments in catchy hooks that you want to hear over and over again,” adds John K. “When I first heard the first few seconds of ‘Wasted Summer’, I instantly knew that this song is special. I couldn’t wait to contribute to the feel and the emotions of the song, making it the pop song that it is. In less than three minutes, the song takes you on a journey that everybody can relate to. I really hope that people will enjoy the vibe of this summer love throughout the entire year.”

Wasted Summer if the follow-up to their track Afterhours. Loote and John K join an enviable list of talents who have collaborated with teamwork such as David Guetta, Christina Aguilera, Robin Schulz and Nina Nesbitt.