Taylor Swift announced as a 2020 BST Hyde Park headliner

Taylor Swift will headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Saturday 11th July 2020.

The singer-songwriter is the third headliner confirmed for the festival next summer following Little Mix on 4th July and Pearl Jam on 10th July. Fans can expect to hear all of the hits and selections from her latest album Lover.

The performance marks a return to BST Hyde Park for Swift who played to 65,000 fans in 2015 at the festival.

From 9am Tuesday 3 December until 8.30am Friday 6 December 2019, eligible American Express Cardmembers can exclusively purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Visit axs.com/bsttayloramexpresale to book.

2019’s BST Hyde Park saw headline performances from Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Florence + The Machine, The National and Robbie Williams.

Open House will return in 2020, the FREE 4 day event between the two weekends of music, offering amazing events and activities for everyone – free vibrant live music & entertainment, sensational open-air cinema nights, live sport showings, street food, pop up bars and loads for the family too.

Tickets for Taylor Swift are on sale Friday 6th December at 9am and prices start from £65 plus booking fee. Visit http://www.bst-hydepark.com for more info.