Sufjan Stevens to release new album The Ascension in September

Singer, songwriter and composer Sufjan Stevens will release his new album The Ascension on 25th September 2020 via Asthmatic Kitty Records.

The album’s lead single, America, will be released on Friday 3rd July 2020 along with a video stream at 9am ET. The Ascension is available to pre-order now and is the follow-up to 2015’s Carrie & Lowell.

Fans can get the album on vinyl (black and coloured), CD, digital and cassette. Head over to https://sufjanstevens.ffm.to/theascension to pre-order.

Earlier this year Sufjan released Aporia with Lowell Brams, which was an electronica project.

The track listing for The Ascension is:

1. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse (5:19)

2. Run Away With Me (4:07)

3. Video Game (4:16)

4. Lamentations (3:42)

5. Tell Me You Love Me (4:22)

6. Die Happy (5:47)

7. Ativan (6:32)

8. Ursa Major (3:43)

9. Landslide (5:04)

10. Gilgamesh (3:50)

11. Death Star (4:04)

12. Goodbye To All That (3:48)

13. Sugar (7:37)

14. The Ascension (5:56)

15. America (12:30)