Sting to bring My Songs World Tour to London this September

Superstar Sting will bring his My Songs World Tour to the UK for a limited run of shows at the London Palladium in September 2020.

His only UK shows for the year, fans will get the rare chance to see the star in an intimate venue. Sting will be supported by Cruel Hearts Club.

The My Songs World Tour launched in Paris on 28th May 2019. The run will take in a total of 113 shows across 27 countries before arriving in London.

Sting says, “Having travelled the world with the My Songs tour, I’m delighted to bring it home to the UK later this year and to perform again at such a historic venue.”

Fans can expect to hear hits such as Fields of Gold, Shape of My Heart, Roxanne and Demolition Man along with Englishman in New York, Every Breath You Take and Message in a Bottle.

Sting is accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble including Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese (drums), Rufus Miller (guitar), Kevon Webster (keyboard), Shane Sager (harmonica) with Melissa Musique and Gene Noble (backing vocals).

Ahead of these UK concerts, Sting will headline a Las Vegas My Songs residency opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday 22nd May.

The full UK dates are:

17th September 2020 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

18th September 2020 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

19th September 2020 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 31st January at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.