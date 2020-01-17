Steve Aoki and Maluma team up for new track Maldad

Steve Aoki has teamed up with Maluma for Maldad, the new single from his forthcoming Neon Future IV album.

The track combines Middle Eastern and Latin-urban influences. It’s described as a ‘a seductive and inviting track that will lure fans to the dance floor and fall in line with the beat’. Watch the video for the song below:

The music video is directed by Roxana Baldovin and it features a fuse of tribal and contemporary choreography with leading scenes from both Steve and Maluma.

“Maluma and I have been working on this for awhile now and I’m excited that we are finally able to bring our two worlds together with Maldad,” said Aoki. “Latin music continues to impact globally and I’m proud to be championing this movement on stage, radio, and for my fans everywhere.”

“Being part of this track with Steve is creatively fulfilling as he is an EDM pioneer. I am a fan of his achievements and everything he’s done to pave the way for merging music and culture. I am so excited for everyone to see and hear this collaboration, and continuing to work towards global fusion,” comments Maluma.

Maldad is available to stream and download now.