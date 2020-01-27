Slipknot presented with First Time Award at The O2

Heavy metal band Slipknot made their debut at The O2 Arena over the weekend.

The Iowa nine piece are the heaviest metal band to have performed at The O2. They were supported by Polish extreme metal outfit Behemoth.

Fans were treated to an adrenaline-filled performance during the show on Saturday 25th January 2020. The band’s fans, known as ‘maggots’, sold-out the show, which is part of the band’s We Are Not Your Kind World Tour.

To mark the occasion the band received a bespoke piece of artwork from the venues team in recognition of their achievement.

Christian D’Acuna, Programming Director at The O2 said: “What a way to start the year! We’ve been waiting for Slipknot to perform at The O2 for years and it was well worth the wait. If you’re 555, then I’m 666!”

