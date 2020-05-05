Skyler Day releases new single 6 Feet Apart

Singer/songwriter and actress Skyler Day has put out new song 6 Feet Apart, inspired by the current global pandemic.

Written alongside Steve Solomon (James Arthur), 6 Feet Apart sees Skyler longing for normalcy, missing the simple pleasures she once took for granted prior to the isolation spurred by COVID-19. Watch the lyric video below:

Talking about the track Skyler says, “A few weeks into the stay-at-home order, this song started pouring out. I had no intention of writing a song about quarantine, but I’m really glad that’s what came to the surface that morning. I usually don’t know exactly how I feel about something until I try to write about it, so this just turned into my therapy about everything that’s happening.”

The song was completed via text and voice memos with Skyler and Solomon unable to get together in the traditional sense.

“Skyler hit me up with this song idea she had and sent me a voice note. I listened and immediately thought ‘Yeah we’ve got to do this. It’s so dope and so in the moment,'” Solomon said. “So she recorded a guitar and vocal at her house and sent the tracks to me. I kind of built the rest of the production around her guitar and vocal. It’s so amazing, in strange times like these, how people find ways to connect and how we did as well in the process of recording this song remotely. So happy she asked me to be a part of this one.”

Skyler was recently hand-selected as a mentee by Kacey Musgraves via a BumbleBizz contest to help put more women on stage at major music festivals.