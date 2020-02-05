Skunk Anansie announce headline UK tour dates

Skunk Anansie are heading out on a major headline tour starting in June 2020.

The new dates follow the celebration of the band’s 25th anniversary in 2019 and the release of the 25LIVE@25 album. Ticket pre-sales for the new shows are available now and tickets go on general sale this Friday 7th February.

This Friday Skunk Anansie will release This Means War, the follow-up to their first new music in three years What You Do For Love, which was released last year. The video for This Means War was shot at their headline show in Poland last year in front of 800,000 people.

Both tracks will be made available as a limited run ‘collector’s edition’ double A-side vinyl 7” in April, with pre-orders available from Friday via https://skunkanansie.tmstor.es/.

The news comes following Skin’s appearance on The Masked Singer, which saw her dressed as a Duck and performing songs from Madonna, Celine Dion and Stormzy. Skin will also be releasing his memoirs, co-written by respected journalist and friend Lucy O’Brien later this year.

It will chart Skin’s unique story from her working class Brixton roots to the Glastonbury and international stage. The book is due for publication in September 2020 with Simon and Schuster.

The full tour dates are:

June

Wed 17th –THE LCR UEA, Norwich

Fri 19th – O2 Academy, Sheffield

Sat 20th – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

October

Mon 26th – G Live, Guildford

Tue 27th – O2 Academy, Leicester

Wed 28th – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

November

Sat 28th – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

Sun 29th – Rock City Nottingham

December

Tue 1st – O2 Academy, Glasgow

Wed 2nd – O2 Academy, Newcastle

Thu 3rd – O2 Academy, Leeds

Sat 5th – Cardiff University, Cardiff

Sun 6th – O2 Academy, Bristol

Mon 7th – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Wed 9th – Brighton Dome

Thu 10th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge