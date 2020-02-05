Skunk Anansie announce headline UK tour dates

Skunk Anansie are heading out on a major headline tour starting in June 2020.
The new dates follow the celebration of the band’s 25th anniversary in 2019 and the release of the 25LIVE@25 album. Ticket pre-sales for the new shows are available now and tickets go on general sale this Friday 7th February.
This Friday Skunk Anansie will release This Means War, the follow-up to their first new music in three years What You Do For Love, which was released last year. The video for This Means War was shot at their headline show in Poland last year in front of 800,000 people.
Both tracks will be made available as a limited run ‘collector’s edition’ double A-side vinyl 7” in April, with pre-orders available from Friday via https://skunkanansie.tmstor.es/.
The news comes following Skin’s appearance on The Masked Singer, which saw her dressed as a Duck and performing songs from Madonna, Celine Dion and Stormzy. Skin will also be releasing his memoirs, co-written by respected journalist and friend Lucy O’Brien later this year.
It will chart Skin’s unique story from her working class Brixton roots to the Glastonbury and international stage. The book is due for publication in September 2020 with Simon and Schuster.
The full tour dates are:
June
Wed 17th –THE LCR UEA, Norwich
Fri 19th – O2 Academy, Sheffield
Sat 20th – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham
October
Mon 26th – G Live, Guildford
Tue 27th – O2 Academy, Leicester
Wed 28th – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
November
Sat 28th – The Engine Shed, Lincoln
Sun 29th – Rock City Nottingham
December
Tue 1st – O2 Academy, Glasgow
Wed 2nd – O2 Academy, Newcastle
Thu 3rd – O2 Academy, Leeds
Sat 5th – Cardiff University, Cardiff
Sun 6th – O2 Academy, Bristol
Mon 7th – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
Wed 9th – Brighton Dome
Thu 10th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge