Shaye reunite for new song God – take a listen

Shaye – comprising Kim Stockwood, Damhnait Doyle and Tara MacLean – have reunited to record new song God.

The track is written by Jeen O’Brien and it’s available to stream and download today. Watch the lyric video below:

“I woke up in the middle of the night singing this song in my head, it used to be our encore song …the next day when I found all the lyrics, I teared up…I just knew it needed to come into the world now…music has always brought people together . . . it is the great healer. And so incredible to sing with the girls again, even from afar,” says Kim.

“We had planned to reunite to honour Ron Hynes at the East Coast Music Awards and when that was cancelled, it was heartbreaking. When Kim called about recording “God”, it felt like the perfect way to come together again. The song is one of our favourites to sing together and we had never recorded it. It just felt so right singing together. Good for the heart,” comments Tara.

“There’s been something very illuminating about being quarantined these last few months- you realize what’s important and what isn’t . At the end of the day the only thing that matters are your relationships with the people you love. I’m so happy to be singing in harmony with Kim and Tara again,” adds Damhnait.

All three members of Shaye are successful solo artists and they came together to record the album The Bridge in 2003. Their first single, Happy Baby, hit the top of the pop charts and scored them nominations and awards.

Shaye released a handful of successful singles, a second album and launched a TV series. They also toured from coast-to-coast over their 5 years together, and have remained close friends since.

Says songwriter Jeen O’Brien, “so happy the girls decided to record this. I wrote it such a long time ago, far before we ever met . . . funny, cause it really feels like it was made for them.”

Bill Bell (Tom Cochrane/Justin Nozuka/Jason Mraz) produced God from a distance and contributed the guitar track – from a demo he recorded with Shaye in 2003.