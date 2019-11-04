Seth Lakeman to release new album A Pilgrim’s Tale in February

Seth Lakeman will release new album A Pilgrim’s Tale on 7th February 2020 via BMG.

The album is inspired by the Mayflower and 2020 marks four centuries since The Mayflower ship departed the UK. The album will be released amidst a selection of UK concerts where Seth will visit locations significant to the Mayflower tale, including dates in London, Plymouth, Immingham and Harwich.

A Pilgrim’s Tale is narrated by the actor Paul McGann (Dr Who/Withnail and I/Hornblower/Luther), and features a host of guest performers including Cara Dillon, Benji Kirkpatrick, Ben Nicholls and Seth’s father Geoff Lakeman.

“If you’d never heard anything about the Mayflower and the birth of the modern USA these words and music could be your primer,” says Lakeman.

The album is available to pre-order now with signed CDs and vinyl available.

The track listing for A Pilgrim’s Tale is:

1. Watch Out

2. Pilgrim Brother

3. Westward Bound

4. A Pilgrims Warning

5. Sailing Time

6. The Great Iron Screw

7. Dear Isles Of England

8. Saints And Strangers

9. Foreign Man

10. Bury Nights

11. The Digging Song

12. Mayflower Waltz

To coincide with the album’s release, Seth will play live dates specially routed in a trail of towns and cities that hold significance to the Mayflower journey. You can see him at the following dates:

February 2020

Weds 5th Feb – Doncaster, Cast

Thurs 6th Feb – Immingham, St Andrews Church

Fri 7th Feb – Droitwich, Norbury Theatre

Sat 8th Feb – Gainsborough, Trinity Arts Centre

Sun 9th Feb – Boston, Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre

Tues 11th Feb – Harwich, St Nicholas Church

Weds 12th Feb – London Southwark, Cathedral

Thurs 13th Feb – Southampton, Central Hall

Fri 14th Feb – Dartmouth, Flavel Arts Centre

Sat 15th Feb – Plymouth, St Andrews Church

Tickets are on sale at www.sethlakeman.co.uk.