Seth Lakeman and Patty Griffin among new additions to Cambridge Folk Festival 2020 line-up

Cambridge Folk Festival 2020 has announced another wave of artists including award-winning folk singer Seth Lakeman and Texan Grammy Award winner Patty Griffin.

The new additions also include Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis, South America’s Chico Trujillo, Americana act The Delines, Scotland’s Elephant Sessions, folk singer-songwriter Sam Lee, rising blues prodigy Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and Davina & The Vagabonds.

The new additions join a line-up that already includes Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Passenger, Seasick Steve, Suzanne Vega, Show of Hands, Lankum, Martha Wainwright, Fatoumata Diawara.

Cambridge Folk Festival takes place from 30th July to 2nd August 2020 at Cherry Hinton Hall in Cambridge.

Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them, and get more information, from https://www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival/tickets.