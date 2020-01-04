EF Country

Sam Hunt kicks off 2020 with new track Sinning With You

Sam Hunt
MCA Nashville
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Ariana Grande, Cyndi Lauper and Katy Perry among artists paying tribute to Mariah Carey in new All I Want For Christmas Is You video
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you