Sam Feldt teams up with Ella Henderson for new track Hold Me Close

Sam Feldt has released his new single Hold Me Close featuring Ella Henderson.

The follow-up to 2019’s global smash Post Malone featuring RANI, the track is available to download and stream now. Take a listen below:

Hold Me Close if the debut release on Sam’s newly-established Heartfeldt Records imprint. Sam’s lush, powerful chords and infectious hooks mesh with Ella’s powerful, hyper-emotional vocals on ‘Hold Me Close’ – a track written to instill hope and share love.

“Working with Ella on a track has been a dream of mine for many years so I am super excited to finally have worked with her on this song, which sends a message of love and hope in these challenging times”, Sam himself explains. “This pre-summer jam is all about keeping your loved ones close and spending quality time with them, something a lot of us can relate to at the moment in light of the current Coronavirus situation. Many of us are stuck to our houses right now, so I hope this track will make you dance in your living room and look forward to the summer (and hopefully the festivals) to come. With this track, we also launch my new Heartfeldt Records imprint and I couldn’t have asked for a better first release on the label!”

Sam’s previous single Post Malone has had over 500 million streams across the globe and was one of 2019’s biggest dance tracks.