Robbie Williams to return to Las Vegas for 2020 residency

Robbie Williams has announced his return to Las Vegas for a residency in March and April 2020.

The singer will return to Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater with his Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas show following his 16 sold-out shows earlier this year.

Robbie said: “I’m so excited to be returning to Las Vegas for new residency dates next year. To have my own run of Vegas shows was a real dream come true and I can’t wait to come back.”

Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas, said: “Robbie Williams is coming back to where he belongs – Las Vegas. Robbie’s personality and style are as unique as this town and we couldn’t be happier to have him back at Wynn. Robbie packed the house every night with audience members from near and far. Whether they had seen him one time or one hundred times, the crowd all had one thing in common: They loved the show!”

The full 2020 dates are:

Tuesday 24th March 2020

Wednesday 25th March 2020

Friday 27th March 2020

Saturday 28th March 2020

Tuesday 31st March 2020

Wednesday 1st April 2020

Friday 3rd April 2020

Saturday 4th April 2020

Fans who pre-order The Christmas Present from the official Robbie Williams Store before midnight UK time on 18th November will receive priority access to the exclusive artist ticket pre-sale for the Las Vegas shows, which opens on Tuesday November 19th at 3pm UK time.

Fans who have already purchased The Christmas Present from the official RobbieWilliams.com shop will automatically be eligible for the pre-sale.

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 15.00 GMT/07.00 PT. General tickets and official VIP packages will be available from robbiewilliams.com.