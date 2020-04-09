Rita Wilson teams up with Naughty By Nature for charity single

Actress, singer-songwriter and producer Rita Wilson has teamed up with Naughty By Nature for a remix of their song Hip Hop Hooray.

The song is currently available on YouTube via Tommy Boy Music and will be released on digital and streaming platforms on Friday 10th April. Take a listen below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Net profits from the recording will be donated to the MusiCares Foundation Inc. COVID-19 Relief Fund to help those in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tongue-in-cheek remix came about when Rita posted a clip of herself rapping the song on social media while in quarantine and recovering from COVID-19 alongside her husband Tom Hanks.

Rita explains, “Hip Hop Hooray is like modern day Shakespeare. I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius. It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative. When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile. When Naughty By Nature commented about it, I couldn’t believe it. What a joy to be doing this remix with legends of the Hip-Hop world. I’m forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

Naughty By Nature adds, “We are honored to have Rita Wilson recite our song. We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well. We were aware she contracted COVID-19, and was quarantined along with her husband Tom. The next thing we know, everyone began to inbox us her Instagram. We are honored to be part of the remix of our classic song to raise awareness and help fight the coronavirus. Thanks again to Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks for embracing us, and for helping us take the unexpected viral moment further for such a great cause.”

Rita’s latest and fourth studio album, Halfway to Home, is Southern California rock meets Nashville country, featuring songs co-written with Liz Rose, Kristian Bush of Sugarland (who she also toured with), Mozella (Madonna, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus), Mitch Allan (Demi Lovato), and Kara DioGuardi (Pink, Kelly Clarkson).