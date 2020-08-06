Music News

Richard & Linda Thompson Hard Luck Stories (1972 to 1982) to be released in September

Richard and Linda Thompson
Island Records
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Listen: Elise LeGrow debuts new single Evan
Next Article
Loudon Wainwright III sets October release for new album I'd Rather Lead a Band