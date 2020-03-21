R.A. The Rugged Man goes live on Facebook to gauge fans reaction to new track Wondering

R.A. The Rugged Man is one of my favourite rappers of all time. I only discovered him a few years ago but since then I’ve been hooked. He’s never one to be afraid to speak his mind and take on difficult subjects. Not surprisingly I added him to my own 10 rap artists you’ve probably never heard of list.

His latest track, Wondering (How to Beleive) featuring Canadian singer David Myles is the latest to be released from the upcoming album All My Heros Are Dead. All of the stories told in the track are true whether they be from his own life or the experiences of others.

Watch the Wondering (How to Beleive) video below:

The track is incredibly moving and covers subjects including kids being born with handicaps, the suicide of a rape victim and the loss of a loved one due to drug addiction.

The subject matter is certainly heavy and R.A. takes no prisoners with his delivery. His highly descriptive style makes you really listen to what is being said. I like it when music moves me or makes me think and although the subjects being discussed are hard to swallow they are a true reflection of real-life for some people out there.

R.A. took to Facebook to launch the video and gauge fan’s reactions, you can see the full 30 mins plus stream here.

R.A.’s new album All My Heros Are Dead will be released on 17th April 2020 and is available to preorder via the official R.A. The Rugged Man website.