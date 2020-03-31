Queen + Adam Lambert reschedule their European tour to 2021

Queen + Adam Lambert have rescheduled their upcoming 27-date UK and European Rhapsody tour to 2021.

The dates have been moved due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is affecting most countries across the globe. The decision has been made with the safety of our audiences, band, crew and venue staff in mind and with close on 400,000 tickets sold across the tour was not taken lightly.

All tickets already purchased for the shows will be valid for the rescheduled show dates. Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for information on ticket exchanges for the 2021 dates.

Addressing fans, Brian May said: “We’re very sad to announce the postponement of our summer shows in Europe, although in the present crazy state of the world, it cannot be a surprise to our fans. Those incredible scenes at our concerts just over a month ago now seem like an impossibly distant dream. We were so lucky to be able to complete that tour, running just ahead of the wave that was about to break on us. I know many of our fans are having similar moments of disbelief and bewilderment out there. Of course we would have gone ahead with the dates had it been humanly possible. The good news is that we do NOW have a PLAN B ready to roll. If you hold on to your tickets they will be valid for the rescheduled shows. God willing, we will be there with bells on!”

Adam Lambert added: “I am very disappointed that we won’t be touring Europe as planned, but we have to look after each other and put everyone’s health first. Look forward to getting out there when it’s safe.”

At the same time as making this announcement, the band also highlighted its recently launched #DontStopUsNow initiative which is aimed at encouraging fan interaction, saying:

“Finally, a thank you from us! Our hearts have been warmed by the growing influx of Queen inspired videos from fans and supporters from all over the world in recent days. Keep them coming and we will highlight as many as we can across our social channels! #DontStopUsNow. We would like to bring the Queen family around the world even CLOSER together.”

The rescheduled dates are:

Sun 24 May 2020 – Bologna, Unipol Arena – rescheduled for Sun 23 May 2021

Tue 26 May 2020 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena – rescheduled for Wed 26 May 2021

Wed 27 May 2020 – Antwerp, Sportspalais – rescheduled for Thu 27 May 2021

Fri 29 May 2020 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – rescheduled for Sat 29 May 2021

Sat 30 May 2020 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – rescheduled for Sun 30 May 2021

Tue 2 June 2020 – London, The O2 – rescheduled for Tue 1 June 2021

Wed 3 June 2020 – London, The O2 – rescheduled for Wed 2 June 2021

Fri 5 June 2020 – London, The O2 – rescheduled for Fri 4 June 2021

Sat 6 June 2020 – London, The O2 – rescheduled for Sat 5 June 2021

Mon 8 June 2020 – London, The O2 – rescheduled for Mon 7 June 2021

Tue 9 June 2020 – London, The O2 – rescheduled for Tue 8 June 2021

Thu 11 June 2020 – Manchester, Manchester Arena – rescheduled for Thu 10 June 2021

Fri 12 June 2020 – Manchester, Manchester Arena – rescheduled for Fri 11 June 2021

Sun 14 June 2020 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – rescheduled for Sun 13 June 2021

Mon 15 June 2020 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – rescheduled for Mon 14 June 2021

Wed 17 June 2020 – London, The O2 – rescheduled for Wed 16 June 2021

The 18 June 2020 – London, The O2 – rescheduled for Thu 17 June 2021

Sat 20 June 2020 – London, The O2 – rescheduled for Sat 19 June 2021

Sun 21 June 2020 – London, The O2 – rescheduled for Sun 20 June 2021

Wed 24 June 2020 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena – rescheduled for Thu 24 June 2021

Fri 26 June 2020 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – rescheduled for Sat 26 June 2021

Sun 28 June 2020 – Zurich, Hallenstadion – rescheduled for Mon 28 June 2021

Mon 29 June 2020 – Munich, Olympiahalle – rescheduled for Tue 29 June 2021

Wed 1 July 2020 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – rescheduled for Thu 1 July 2021

Thu 2 July 2020 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – rescheduled for Fri 2 July 2021

Tue 7 July 2020 – Madrid, WiZink Center – rescheduled for Tue 6 July 2021

Wed 8 July 2020 – Madrid, WiZink Center – rescheduled for Wed 7 July 2021