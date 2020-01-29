Queen + Adam Lambert announce two Birmingham shows for UK Rhapsody Tour

Queen + Adam Lambert have added two Birmingham dates to their upcoming Rhapsody Tour.

The shows will take place on the 14th and 15th of June and come following phenomenal demand for tickets. Tickets go on sale today (29th January) at 10am and you’d best get in quick as they are sure to sell out fast.

Grab your tickets from https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/66oZG.

The Birmingham dates are the final shows to be added and the last opportunity to see the band perform in the UK in 2020.

The Rhapsody Tour is Queen + Adam Lambert’s first European dates since the huge success of the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Last summer they played 25 huge shows in North America playing to audiences totalling close to 400,000.

The all-new Rhapsody show is currently on a run of 17 stadium shows across South Asia and Australasia which includes a special appearance at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium Sunday 16th February for the Fire Fight Australia concert for national bushfire relief.

The touring spectacular will then arrive in the UK and Europe in late spring.

The full dates are:

Sun 24 May – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue 26 May – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Wed 27 May – Antwerp Belgium – Sportspalais

Fri 29 May – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sat 30 May – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue 2 June – London, UK – The O2

Wed 3 June – London, UK – The O2

Fri 5 June – London, UK – The O2

Sat 6 June – London, UK – The O2

Mon 8 June – London, UK – The O2

Tue 9 June – London, UK – The O2

Thu 11 June – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

Fri 12 June – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

Sun 14 June – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham

Mon 15 June – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham

Wed 17 June – London, UK – The O2

Thu 18 June – London, UK – The O2

Sat 20 June – London, UK – The O2

Sun 21 June – London, UK – The O2

Wed 24 June – Berlin, German – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri 26 June – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sun 28 June – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Mon 29 June – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Wed 1 July – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Thu 2 July – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue 7 July – Madrid, Spain – Wiznik Centre

Wed 8 July – Madrid, Spain – Wiznik Centre