Pussycat Dolls to release new single React in February

Following their headline-grabbing performance on The X Factor at the end of 2019, Pussycat Dolls have announced the release of new single React on 7th February 2020.

The track is described as ‘a pulsating slice of electro pop’ and fans got a short preview of it when the group performed it on The X Factor. React is co-written by Nicole Scherzinger and produced by Will Simms, Johan Gustafson and Ivares.

The new music will be released independently via First Access Entertainment. React can be pre-ordered now at https://pussycatdolls.lnk.to/React.

React arrives ahead of the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour, which will mark the first time they’ve toured together in 10 years. The tour will hit arenas across the UK, calling at Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and London.

Pussycat Dolls are Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar.

The full tour dates are:

5th April 2020 – Dublin, IR 3 Arena

6th April 2020 – Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

8th April 2002 – Birmingham, U.K. Resorts World Arena

9th April 2020 – Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

11th April 2020 – Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro

12th April 2020 – Newcastle, U.K. Utilita Arena

14th April 2020 – Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena

15th April 2020 – Leeds, U.K. First Direct Arena

17th April 2020 – London, U.K. The O2

19th April 2020 – London, U.K. The O2