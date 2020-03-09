Music News

Primal Scream to release 30th anniversary edition of Loaded EP for Record Store Day

Primal Scream
Primal Scream
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
James Gillespie shares new version of Someday Sunday
Next Article
Motörhead Premium Dark Rum wins Gold Award at The Spirit Business prestigious Rum & Cachaça Masters 2020

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you