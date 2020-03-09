Primal Scream to release 30th anniversary edition of Loaded EP for Record Store Day

Primal Scream‘s Loaded EP will get a limited 30th anniversary edition release for this year’s Record Store Day on 18th April 2020.

The release features the EP’s original tracklisting on 12 inch, 180 gram black vinyl with extended artwork and a gatefold sleeve.

When ‘Loaded’ was first released, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie told Melody Maker, “I see ‘Loaded’ as a dub record and I think it’s closer to the sort of radical reconstructions that Jamaican producers like Joe Gibbs used to do with reggae songs in 1973 or 1974 than anything.”

The AA-side of the EP opens with I’m Losing More Than I’ll Ever Have, a track that producer Andrew Weatherall reconstructed Loaded from, and which featured on the band’s self-titled album from 1989.

The EP is completed with a frenetic live recording of Ramblin’ Rose, which feels closer to MC5’s frenzied version rather than the original rock ‘n’ roll song recorded by Jerry Lee Lewis.

The tracklisting is:

A: ‘Loaded’ (Andrew Weatherall Mix)

AA1: ‘I’m Losing More Than I’ll Ever Have’

AA2: ‘Ramblin’ Rose (Live in NYC)

You can see Primal Scream at the following dates:

May

24th – Bearded Theory Festival (HEADLINERS)

June

12th – Isle of Wight Festival

July

26th – Standon Calling (HEADLINERS)

30th – Kendal Calling

31st – Low Festival

August

11th – Glasgow Summer Nights (HEADLINERS)

12th – Glasgow Summer Nights (HEADLINERS)

September – Special guests to Hollywood Vampires

2nd – Leeds, First Direct Arena

3rd – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

5th – London, The O2

6th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena