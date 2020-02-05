Passenger, Yusuf among first names for Cambridge Folk Festival 2020

Cambridge Folk Festival has unveiled the first artists for its 2020 line-up.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens will make his Cambridge debut in an exclusive English festival appearance and Passenger will be returning as a headliner.

Appearing for the first time since 2010, Seasick Steve, will bring his unique take on blues, roots and country music. Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega will celebrate her catalogue of hits in celebration of her new live album An Evening of New York Songs and Stories.

The line-up also includes British folk stars Show of Hands, kings of the folk, roots and acoustic scene Steve Knightley and Phil Beer who will be joined by long-time collaborator Miranda Sykes and master percussionist Cormac Byrne, Dublin four-piece Lankum and Malian singer-songwriter, actor and multiple Grammy Award nominee Fatoumata Diawara.

Martha Wainwright will also be performing over the course of the festival. The singer-songwriter is the daughter of folk legends Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, and sister to Rufus Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche.

Cambridge Folk Festival takes place 30th July – 2nd August 2020 in the picturesque grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge. Early booking advisable.

Purchase tickets from: https://www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival/tickets.