Ozuna releases video for Temporal featuring Willy Rodriguez

Ozuna has released the music video for single Temporal featuring Willy Rodriguez, the lead singer of the legendary Puerto Rican reggae band Cultura Profética.

The video is directed by Colin Tilley and it’s the final chapter in the short film series for Ozuna’s latest album Nibiru. The first four episodes were released during November and December 2019: Hasta que Salga el Sol, Fantasías, title track Nibiru, and Eres Top featuring DJ Snake and P. Diddy.

Watch the video below:

Temporal is a romantic, smooth reggae jam that features an unforgettable melody.

The video arrives as Ozuna celebrates receiving 14 nominations for the second year straight at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. He also set a Billboard weekly chart record for most new entries on Hot Latin Tracks with his Nibiru singles Fantasía and Patek. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and at #1 on streaming rankings in Spain, Brazil and Mexico.

In February, Ozuna launched his Nibiru World Tour 2020, performing two sold-out dates at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and another at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. In late February he made his first appearance at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival in Chile, winning the Silver and Gold Seagull awards.