Ozuna drops new single Caramelo – watch the video

Ozuna has dropped his new single Caramelo (Candy) and the accompanying music video.

The video is directed by Nuno Gomes is a provocative journey through the candy-coated world imagined by Caramelo. Amidst a panorama of temptations, represented by a group of models, Ozuna evokes his “bandit” side, and searches for his accomplice, who could be his favourite candy even if she’s far away.

Watch the video below:

Ozuna has continued to make music while the world is battling through the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently featured on the Black Eyed Peas track Mamacita with J. Rey Soul and he appears on the Scott Storch-produced track Fuego del Calor along with rapper Tyga.

In his career so far Ozuna has achieved four Guinness World Records and he’s one of the most streamed artists in the world of any genre. He is also among the artists with the most simultaneous debuts on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart.

So far in 2020 he’s picked up the BMI award for Contemporary Latin Song of the Year for Taki Taki; six awards at Premios Tu Música Urbano, where he is the most-awarded artist for the second straight year, this year in a tie with Daddy Yankee; and the Silver and Gold Seagull at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival in Chile.

At the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Ozuna set records with the most wins, and at the upcoming 2020 edition he also leads all artists as a 14-time finalist.

Ozuna launched his Nibiru World Tour 2020 in February with massive sold-out performances at Santo Domingo’s Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, and Santiago, Chile’s Movistar Arena. His tour is postponed until further notice due to the pandemic.