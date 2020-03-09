Motörhead Premium Dark Rum wins Gold Award at The Spirit Business prestigious Rum & Cachaça Masters 2020

Motörhead Premium Dark Rum won the Gold Award at The Spirit Business prestigious Rum & Cachaça Masters 2020 in the ‘Rum Aged 7-12’ Years category.

Best-known for their music Motörhead now extend beyond the stage with their range of high quality and unique spirits, the result of a close collaboration with the band.

‘We work really hard on all our drinks and are ready to take on anyone – that’s always been the Motörhead way,’ says Mikkey Dee.

Motörhead’s rum was originally released in November 2018 and has sold over 100,000 bottles across the globe. It is currently available in more than 15 markets worldwide.

Motörhead Premium Dark Rum is crafted with high quality and taste in mind; a product of the finest selection of Caribbean Reserve Rums, it has been aged for eight years in ex-bourbon barrels. The result is a smooth, dark brown rum – full-bodied with notes of chocolate, arrack, vanilla and a spicy finish. Enjoy it like Lemmy – by mixing a double shot with cola or dare to drink on the rocks as a sipping rum – it’s the drink of choice for anyone Born To Raise Hell!

The Motörhead Spirits range also includes Motörhead Vödka and the Motörhead Single Malt Whisky and are available to purchase from Amazon, Masters of Malt & The Whisky Exchange.