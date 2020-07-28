Miles Graham set to play live show at The Grace in November

Irish singer-songwriter Miles Graham has announced a live show at London’s The Grace on Thursday 19th November 2020.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased via the venue, Alt Tickets and AXS. The show follows the release of Miles’ new EP All the Right Things.

The All The Right Things EP was recorded in London with producer Paul Herman (Emeli Sandé, Dido, Corinne Bailey Rae), with string arrangements from the renowned Sally Herbert (Plan B, Usher, Duffy, Ellie Goulding, Florence + The Machine). The EP showcases Miles’ soul-baring songwriting and blend of retro-soul and fresh yet timeless pop.

Previously Miles has scored international dance hits alongside Don Diablo and L’Tric, as well as being playlisted on Radio 2 for his breakthrough moment I Can’t Love You Again.