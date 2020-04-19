Mile Graham debuts new single Don’t Change

Irish singer-songwriter Miles Graham has released his new single Don’t Change.

An uplifting message of encouragement to those who are going through troubled times, Don’t Change showcases Miles’ falsetto and the range of his impactful voice. Take a listen to the track below:

“Breakups can be dark or colourful depending on your perspective. The choice is always yours. Don’t Change I hope is a colourful moment captured within all the turmoil,” explains Miles.

Don’t Change was recorded in London with producer Paul Herman (Emeli Sandé, Dido, Corinne Bailey Rae). It features string arrangements from the renowned Sally Herbert (Mumford & Sons, Ellie Goulding, Florence + The Machine).

The track is the follow-up to the BBC Radio 2 playlisted I Can’t Love You Again and collaborations with Don Diablo and L’Tric.

“Making music is definitely life’s energy for me,” Miles says. “If I couldn’t do it, I don’t think I’d actually be here right now. One thing that always keeps me going is the melody – even when a song’s about pain and hardship, the melody still always carries some kind of hope. If people can listen to my songs and come away feeling a little uplifted, then I feel like I’ve achieved something meaningful.”

Miles discovered his passion for soul music as a child and has been working hard to develop his career as an artist since.