Michael Bublé reveals open air UK shows for summer 2020

Michael Bublé may be in the middle of a UK tour right now but he’s already announced a series of dates for summer 2020.

The superstar will return in July 2020 for An Evening With Michael Bublé, which will see him visit beautiful stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country. The run kicks off on Friday 24th July at Bath Royal Crescent, the tour will visit locations in Hatfield, Norfolk, Derby, Warwick, Durham, Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff and Hove. It marks the first time that Michael will perform open-air concerts at these stunning, historic venues.

Over his career to date Michael has sold over 60 million records. His festive album Christmas returns to the UK charts every year since its release in 2011.

The full list of dates is:

July 2020

Fri 24th July – Bath Royal Crescent

Sun 26th July – Hatfield House

Tue 28th July – Norfolk Blickling Estate

Wed 29th July – The Pattonair County Ground Derby

Fri 31st July – Warwick Castle

August 2020

Sat 1st August – Emirates Riverside Durham

Sun 2nd August – Leeds Harewood House

Tue 4th August – Exeter Powderham Castle

Wed 5th August – Cardiff Castle

Fri 7th August – The 1st Central County Ground Hove

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Bublé go on sale at 9am on Friday 6 December and are available at aegpresents.co.uk.