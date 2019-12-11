Michael Bublé joins The O2’s 21 Club

Michael Bublé is the fifth artist to join The O2’s 21 Club after reaching a milestone of 21 performances.

The singer first performed at The O2 in 2008 as part of his Irresponsible tour, later returning in 2010 for two nights with his Crazy Love tour. In 2013 he performed 10 nights as part of his To Be Loved tour and returned in 2014 for two shows.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2018 saw him perform one show and his latest tour An Evening with Michael Bublé has taken him to 21 performances in total at the venue.

To celebrate the occasion, Bublé has been given the key to The O2. It was designed by The O2 and the key is finished in gold, mounted over pleated blue velvet with the initials “MB” engraved within the circle of the key and an outline of The O2 within the key’s teeth.

As well as being presented to Bublé himself, the award will also be housed on the venues backstage ‘walk to stage’ wall, visible to all future performers.

Emma Bownes, VP of Venue Programming at The O2 said: “It’s great to welcome Michael Bublé to the twenty one Club, one of only three solo artists to headline The O2 twenty one times. Since the very first time he played the arena back in 2008, Michael Bublé has brought some incredible performances to the stage and we congratulate him and his team on achieving this milestone. We hope to see him back again soon!”

The 21 Club was first established in 2007 after Prince performed his legendary 21-night run. As the fifth musician to become a member of the 21 Club, Bublé joins Prince, Drake, Take That and One Direction as a key holder to The O2.