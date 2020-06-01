Melanie C releases new single Blame It On Me

Melanie C has released new single Blame It On Me, the follow-up to her recent track Who I Am.

The single is the latest taster from the Spice Girl’s upcoming album. It’s a blast of modern pop with Melanie C calling out toxicity in a relationship. Watch the video below:

The video for the track finds Melanie in a Streetfighter-like set-up and dressed very identifiably as her Spice Girls alter ego Sporty Spice.

During lockdown Melanie has been busy putting the final touches to her new album. She’s also been broadcasting weekly live Q&As where she’s been joined by the likes of Melanie B, Sink The Pink cohort Glynn Fussell and frequent-collaborator Biff Stannard.

Details on Melanie’s new album are expected to be announced in the coming months. The new solo music comes off the back of the Spice Girls record-breaking 2019 SpiceWorld tour that took place in summer 2019.